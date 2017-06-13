Auckland Conference to discuss ethnic businesses

Supplied Content

Wellington, June 12, 2017

The Office of Ethnic Communities has announced the programme for this years’ Ethnic People in Commerce (EPIC) NZ conference, including the keynote speaker from the Alibaba Group.

Pier Smulders, Business Development Director – New Zealand for Alibaba Group, will present the EPIC NZ keynote speech about the opportunities for New Zealand businesses with the world’s largest online and mobile marketplace.

Growing opportunities

“We have a fantastic programme this year, with a strong focus on business ‘disruption’ and the opportunities it brings for our ethnically diverse business community,” says Wen Powles, Director, Office of Ethnic Communities.

“We live in a truly global society, with new opportunities for New Zealand businesses to take their goods and services to the world. Our keynote speaker will discuss the opportunities and challenges of e-commerce for exporters and importers and how New Zealand businesses can benefit,” he said.

The annual conference will be held in Auckland on June 30 at the Sky City Convention Centre. This year’s theme is ‘The New Zealand business story: best practice, better business.’

Throughout the conference, a range of speakers will discuss technology, innovation and diversity, and how they apply to their businesses.

The Panel

The first panel will focus on the New Zealand Business Story and how to be competitive in a changing world, future trends and innovation, with panel speakers Priti Ambani, Tech Futures Lab and Entrepreneur; Rebecca Smith, NZ Story; and David LiuYang, FunderTech.

The second panel will discuss how diversity can be used to bring business success. Panellists Grant Straker, Straker Translations; Adán Tijerina, Almighty Organic Juices; and Bhavini Doshii, The Rainbow Corner, will talk about their experience with diversity and business success.

M Powels said that participants will have opportunities to discuss the latest trends that influence New Zealand businesses alongside practical tips of how these trends could be applied to their organisations.

“EPIC NZ is an interactive event. It gives participants the opportunity to engage closely with New Zealand business leaders and Government, to explore how diversity and innovation can bring new opportunities,” he said.

Registrations are open now and close on June 21. Places are limited to 300 people.

Please register here.

EPIC NZ is an annual conference which celebrates the strength of New Zealand’s growing and diverse business community. For more information go to Office of Ethnic Communities website, Facebook, and Twitter.

