Australia Yoga Wear firm yields to Hindu protest

Nevada (USA), June 27, 2017

Gold Coast (Queensland, Australia) based activewear company ‘Flow Yoga Wear’ has removed leggings carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha from website after Hindus protested calling it ‘highly inappropriate,’

Hindu Statesman Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest, thanked the company for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which found images of Hindu Deity Lord Ganesha on leggings were highly disrespectful.

But he is still waiting for a formal apology.

The following is a statement that he issued today:

Ganesha Leggings, which were priced at AU$ 75, were not seen on the company website on June 25.

I have suggested to corporations to send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they have an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.

Highly Revered God

Lord Ganesha is highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in Temples or Home Shrines and not to adorn one’s legs.

Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.

Such trivialisation of Hindu Deities is disturbing to the Hindus the world over.

Hindus are for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more.

Sacred Faith

But faith is something sacred and attempts at trivialising it hurt followers.

Products of Flow Yoga Wear; whose tagline is “Lovingly Made in Australia” and which claims to ‘promote ethical wear’ include leggings, tops, tees, necklaces and kimono. Besides selling online, Flow Yoga Wear, which is the inspiration of Gold Coast local Kylie Morris, also has stockists in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

Product description of Ganesha Leggings, which claimed to be ‘100% Australian made and designed,’ stated: “Grant us Always New Energy, Spirit & Happiness Lord Ganesha!”

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as God of Wisdom and Remover of Obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Rajan Zed is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism based in Nevada, USA

