Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to mark Hindi Day

Hamilton, September 6, 2017

The New Zealand Chapter of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan is organising ‘Hindi Day’ on Sunday, September 24 and Monday, Sunday, September 25, 2017.

The event is being organised jointly with Indianz Global, Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), Kirikiriroa Multicultural Council Inc and Wintec from 3 pm to 630 pm.

GOPIO International Coordinator for Oceania Suman Kapoor said that Indian High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli will speak about International Students followed by speeches and entertainment programme at 4 pm.

