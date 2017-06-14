Boxing greats of Fiji in June bout

Faiyaz Khan

Fiji Sports fans in general and those who follow boxing in particular can expect ‘real action’ as two of the best Superlight Weights meet in Nadi on Friday, June 30, 2017.

The much-awaited boxing bout between Junior Farzan Ali and Sabastian Singh will attract a huge crowd as both boxers have fought with overseas fighters.

They are now preparing well and Southern Boxing with Ministry of Sports Fiji will get two WBO officials to oversee the programme.

New Zealand Boxing President Ioana Swalgaer and I will be in Fiji for the programme.

Farzan has had 37 fights with 28 wins and 7 loses with 2 draws.

Singh has had only 10 fights with 8 wins and 2 loses however Singh is only 23 whereas Farzan is about 38 years old.

Age plays an important role in boxing and hence boxers should make the best use of their young age and when the going is good.

Training officials

I propose to train new officials for Fiji Boxing as the country has a shortage of referees and judges.

Boxing should not be seen as a ‘fight between two individuals or groups’ but as a healthy sport that promotes physical wellbeing of people.

I have often heard that most members of the Indian community do not have much physical activity and hence are vulnerable to various types of ailment.

It is not enough to do hard work at home or office.

Keeping fit

There is a need to exercise regularly and boxing is a sport that keeps the mind and body fit, provided it is played according to the rules and regulations of the game. In fact, every game that can be categorised as ‘contact sport’ follows ‘rules of prohibition,’ to protect people involved- be in the ring or in the field.

According to Scotie Keithlow, a ‘Platinum Level Expert and Author,’ people who have tried boxing as a form of exercise find it to have very positive results, arms and legs usually gain a lot of strength and become more defined in shape.

Gaining inner strength

“However, the benefits are not all physical. People also find that they gain a greater sense of inner strength and feel more emotionally balanced. Boxing as a form of training and exercise became part of the large fitness-training arena a few years ago. Great benefits can be found from boxing workouts on muscle toning and the cardiovascular system,” he said.

Faiyaz Khan is Fiji Boxing Commission Advisor. He lives in Auckland.

Photo Caption: Junior Farzan Ali and Sebastian Singh (Picture Courtesy: Fiji Sun)

