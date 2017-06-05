Church to host Iftar Dinner in Auckland today

Supplied Content

Auckland, June 5, 2017

In the spirit of facilitating deeper mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims, Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral in Auckland is hosting ‘Iftar in the Cathedral,’ today (Monday, June 5) in Auckland.

Organised jointly by the Cathedral and Shia Muslim – Christian Council and will take place the event will be held at Sunset (around sunset (530 pm) at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, located at the Corner of Parnell Road and St Stephen’s Avenue, Parnell Auckland.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy will be among the guests at the event.

The spirit of Ramadan

Most Muslims fast during daylight hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The fast is broken at sunset each night with a large meal called Iftar.

Muslims are urged to invite others to break the fast with them.

Iftar is an opportunity for non-Muslims to get to know their Muslim neighbours.

In many countries, Christians host their Muslim neighbours for Iftar meals.

The simple gesture of sharing a meal builds solidarity and understanding between people of different faiths.

Noting that ‘Christian witness in a pluralistic world includes engaging in dialogue with people of different religions and cultures (cf. Acts 17 22-28)’ the Inter Diocesan Ecumenical Group encourages Anglicans throughout New Zealand to consider building bridges with their Muslim neighbours by hosting an Iftar meal at Parish facilities.

Building bridges

In the spirit of Christian Witness in a Multi-religious world, the hope of hosting an Iftar meal is to ‘build relationships of respect and trust with people of different religions, so as to facilitate deeper mutual understanding, reconciliation and co-operation for the common good.’

In the sea of bad events, which often offer distorted versions of the religion, both Muslims and Christians gathering at this event wish to convey message of peace and good-will to all people.

Further information can be obtained from The Reverend Ivica Gregurec, Cathedral Precentor on 027-3196709; Email: ivica

