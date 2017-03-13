Commoner does us proud with Papal honour

Selfless Service to the Christian Community brings a coveted Award

A prominent social and community worker has been chosen by Pope Francis for his ‘The Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice’ (meaning ‘For Church and Pope) for his distinguished service to the Church.

‘The Decoration of Honour’ is the highest award that the Pope can bestow on laity (members of the Christian community who do not have priestly responsibility of ordained clergy) and clergy.

The announcement was made by Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn last week following a confirmation received from the Vatican.

“It is with great pleasure that I inform you that Pope Francis has awarded the Papal Honour ‘Pro Ecclesiae et Pontifice’ to Wenceslaus Anthony in recognition of his support for the mission of the Church in many different fields,” he said.

Richly deserved

Indian Newslink has been a close associate of Mr Anthony for almost 18 years and hence was privileged to recommend him for the Honour to Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn along with Father Sebastian Fernandes, (Provisional Delegate for the Capuchins in New Zealand and Parish Priest of Henderson and Kerry Coleman (former General Manager of the Catholic Diocese of Auckland).

The process of selection is rigorous and restricted to people dedicated to serving the community through the Church.

As a columnist in Indian Newslink, he shares his values and beliefs with more than 120,000 readers of its print and web editions every fortnight. His passion for the human cause encouraged us to establish the ‘Indian Newslink Community Fund’ with him as Chairman about a year ago.

Following are expression of blessings, greetings and joy from a number of clergymen based in New Zealand and India.

Bishop Patrick Dunn

Bishop of Auckland, New Zealand

Wency is a very devout Catholic and is well-known to priests and parishioners in a number of parishes in West Auckland. In addition, he has a high profile in New Zealand society. Last year, Wency accompanied Prime Minister of New Zealand on a State visit to Sri Lanka and later hosted a reception at his home when the Sri Lankan Prime Minister visited New Zealand. Wency has also served a term as Chair of the India-New Zealand Business Council and was recently appointed Chairman of the Bank of Baroda New Zealand Limited.

I know you will all join with me in congratulating Wency on this well-deserved recognition.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias

Archbishop of Mumbai, India

One of the Eight Advisors to Pope Francis

I was delighted to learn that Wenceslaus Anthony has been awarded the Papal Medal ‘Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice’ by the Holy Father.

I have known Wency for many years. He hails from a good, pious, Catholic family. He received values of the Gospel from his parents, who I have met several times. Wency has been a successful professional and has used his talents to develop his business for the good of the community and the Church. He has been a dedicated, committed and generous worker for the people.

My heartiest congratulations to Wency on this recognition. I am sure that this token of appreciation from the Holy Father will spur him on to even greater service and thus become a better disciple of the Lord.

God bless him and all his dear ones.

Archbishop George Antonysamy

Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, India

Former Apostolic Nuncio – Envoy of the Pope to Africa

I am elated to know that Wenceslaus Anthony has been awarded the ‘Decoration of Honour Award’ Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice.’ I rejoice and thank God with him, his family and friends for this privileged grace.

What stands out in my fond memories of our friendship is the charismatic influence that his spiritual personality impresses on those who interact with him. He is a unique blend of deep spiritual interiority and engaging outreach. He has the gift of translating spirituality into everyday activism.

I know him to be someone who has built his life, trusting nothing and nobody else but God. His humble beginnings, the hardships he has faced in life, the obstacles that he has had to out dare, would have easily caused any one else to give up; blame life; or make up an excuse. Mr. Wenceslaus Anthony however, held firm to God, the only help he ever needed, to change all his challenges into trophies for God. His life is not just a success story; it is a spiritual pilgrimage too.

Another remarkable aspect of his personality that I admire is his ‘rootedness’. He never let his success alienate him from God or from the Church. I have admired his willingness to be of service to the Church in India, New Zealand or elsewhere, no matter how small and insignificant, the opportunity seems to be. His affinity to the Lord and His Church has kept him rooted and relevant to the needs of the Church and the people of God.

I recollect the words of Pope Francis in his address to a plenary assembly of the Pontifical Council for the Laity held on June 17, 2016. The Holy Father said, “We need well-formed lay people, animated by a sincere and clear faith, whose life has been touched by the personal and merciful love of Christ Jesus.”

I am happy that the Holy Father has rightly identified such a disciple in Wenceslaus Anthony and had acknowledged his contributions to the Church with this medal.

Kerry Coleman

Core Member of the Mother Teresa Inter Faith

Former General Manager, Catholic Diocese of Auckland

Wenceslaus is single-mindedly compassionate, acts decisively and is untiring in his leadership and contribution to assisting the needy.

He is a Director of the Catholic Caring Foundation in Auckland, Chair of the Mother Teresa Interfaith Committee and significant supporter of his local Catholic parish of Avondale.

Wenceslaus emigrated from India with his family 18 years ago, and is greatly inspired by Saint Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa) and her love in his charitable work and business activity.

Wenceslaus is a worthy recipient of this papal honour announced last month by the catholic Bishop of Auckland, Bishop Patrick Dunn.

Father Augustine Vallooran VC

Director, Divine Retreat Centre, Kerala, India

It is with much joy that I offer my congratulations to Wenceslaus Anthony for this great honour given by the Pope.

This highest ecclesiastical honour given to any lay person sets him apart for the service of God and the Church.

This is indeed a fitting recognition granted to Mr Anthony in acknowledgement of the manifold services he has been rendering to the Church in obedience and faithfulness to the authorities.

Whether in the secular or in the ecclesiastical circles, he does everything with great love and in his inimitable style.

As the leader of the ‘Divine-New Zealand Retreat Movement,’ his contributions are immense for the faith formation of the people and the renewal of the Church. Mr Anthony is a remarkable example of what God can achieve in the life of a man dedicated to seek God’s glory. The whole Church prays for him for many more years of valuable service to the Church. Congratulations!

Father N Casimir Raj SJ

Founder Director of Loyola Institute of Business Administration

Loyola College, Chennai, India

I am delighted to hear that Wenceslaus Antony is honoured by Pope Francis with the ‘Pro Ecclecia and Pontifice’ Award. It is a rare award to a lay person, but Antony deserves it fully. I am happy to join his brother and sisters and their families in rejoicing on this honour. His parents will join the heavenly choir and sing ‘Maginificat.’

From childhood, he has exhibited traits of leadership. The All India Catholic University Federation honed those traits. Whenever and wherever there is injustice, he will fight it. He is a faithful and loving person but never tolerated injustice.

Soon after his studies at LIBA, he was made Deputy Director, because I noticed his leadership qualities from the beginning. He did a marvellous job. He built up LIBA and LIBA gratefully congratulates him.

My contact with him started at LIBA but our relationship continued to grow day by day. Distance, time or age did not matter. We loved each other. He is a brother to me and my family and I am one of their family. I was happy I participated in almost all the family events- both happy and not happy.

I admired him as a Manager in India. When he migrated to New Zealand and became an entrepreneur, I was worried but prayed for him. I thank God that he has become a successful business person with the excellent support given by his wife Susan. His zest, the genuine way he moves with people, and genuine interest he has for the people, readiness to help and above all positive outlook and love for others have helped him to come to this level.

From the day he became the citizen of New Zealand, he loved his country and asked like Kennedy, “What can I do to my country?” and did a lot.

He built up relationship with India, was in many trade delegations of the Prime Minister and New Zealand recognised him with a high award a few years ago.

His involvement in the Church activities and many initiatives are noteworthy. He brought the Charismatic Leader Father Augustine Vallooran to New Zealand. He organised the feast of Our Lady of Vailankanni and St. Mother Teresa lecture. He was a devout person and used to make many pilgrimages.

He is a loving husband to Susan. In the initial days, both struggled a lot, but both came out of it successfully and they are admirable couple. Susan understands him and supports him fully. He is a loving father of Sneha and Akash.

I congratulate him and sing with him, Susan, Sneha, Akash, his sisters, his brother and parents ‘Te deum,’ the traditional Catholic hymn of thanksgiving.

I vividly remember someone saying in the 1990s, “Wency would go abroad, become rich and famous. His service will be recognised by many with great awards.” Those words are coming true.

I thank God and congratulate him. He is young enough to receive many more awards at greater frequency.

Father Mathew Vadakkevettuvazhiyil SDB

Parish Priest, St Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish

Avondale, Auckland

It is with great joy that the parishioners of St Mary’s Avondale received the news from Bishop Patrick Dunn that Pope Francis has awarded Wenceslaus Anthony the Papal Medal ‘Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice’ for the contribution that he makes and have made, to the life of the Church in Auckland Diocese over many years.

It is a great honour for the Parish of St Mary’s Avondale and for the Don Bosco Family that the Holy Father recognises the contribution of a son of ours.

Wenceslaus is a Past-Pupil of Don Bosco Park Circus in Calcutta.

I am informed that he was the President of YCS (Young Christian Students) while he was in School and had the privilege of working closely with Mother Teresa on various projects. He grew up in Park Circus, which was close to Mother’s House. Hence, he could meet Mother often and was deeply influenced by her.

He drew strength from Mother’s Spirituality who maintained constant union with God through Prayer and the way she went everywhere to serve Christ among the poorest of the Poor.

Father Sebastian Fernandes OFM Cap

Provincial Delegate for OFM Capuchins – New Zealand

When the Bishop of Auckland Patrick Dunn, broke the news that Wenceslaus Anthony has been awarded the rare Papal Honour, a true son of The Land of our forefathers, I thought for a while; there were no words to describe a man such as Anthony except this noble Latin idiom ‘Age quod Agis’ (‘Do what you are doing’) an exemplary epitome to all his countrymen.

Wency, I am delighted at this great honour bestowed upon your esteem and pray Our Lord would grant you Peace to reach out to the multitudes. Congratulations!

Father Vincent Chinnadurai

Secretary of Catholic Bishop Conference of India (CBCI) Commission for Laity

Tears of Joy is rolling down. Praise God!

Wency, I am proud of You! The Good Lord has done this great thing for you.

Your faith-filled life, your concern for the poor and the needy, your readiness to help people, above all your sincerity, compassion, justice and honesty – these and many more – have brought you this honour of the Holy Father bestowing on you this highest award!

My joy knows no bounds. I thank the Lord and praise Him.

*

Readers can greet Wenceslaus Antony at wanthony@ihug.co.nz

