Community Night to strengthen family values

Auckland, Monday, February 6, 2017

The importance of fostering family values, staying together and promoting positive thoughts and unity would be underscored at a special assembly of New Zealanders and overseas visitors later this month.

About 3000 men, women and children are expected to be present at the special event being organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (NZ) at Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Buck the Trend

Organising Committee Member Manoj Daiya said that the forthcoming programme would encourage New Zealanders to ‘buck the trend’ in 2017 and work together for peace and harmony.

“With the onset of the New Year, we reflect on the previous year, and strive to achieve our professional, academic and social resolutions. Let 2017 be the year to think away from the conventional, and focus towards a better quality of life through family harmony,” he said.

He quoted the late Pramukh Swami Maharaj as saying, “No matter how wise and intelligent people may be, there is discord at home: father and son, husband and wife, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, and brothers and sisters are often at loggerheads. People tend to want things their way. That is the root cause of family discord. It is also the main reason for all political and professional differences.”

Hindi Drama

The highlight of the event on February 18 would be a Hindi drama, titled, ‘Antarkhoj’ (The Inner Search), with a cast of more than 100 persons.

“Written and developed in Hindi for the Indo-Kiwi community, ‘Antarkhoj’ is set to be one of the largest productions undertaken by our community in New Zealand in recent years,” he said.

-Venkat Raman

What: ‘Antarkhoj,’ a Hindi Drama Who: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha NZ When: Saturday, February 18 at 6 pm Where: Logan Campbell Centre, Greenlane, Auckland Entry: Free but with prior registration at www.bapsnz.org Contact: Manoj Daiya on 021-2369996

