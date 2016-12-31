Correction to ONZM Report

Venkat Raman

Auckland, December 31, 2016

Ranjna Patel was the second woman of Indian Origin to be appointed as Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM), not the first as reported about an hour ago.

Dr Pushpa Wood, Director, Westpac Massey Financial Education and Research Centre and Chair of the New Zealand Chapter of the World Council of Religion and Peace was the first to be accorded this honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June, 2016.

A news report in this connection was published in Indian Newslink, June 15, 2016 but regretfully overlooked in our earlier posting today.

We once again congratulate both women for this great honour.

*

Photo Caption:

Dr Pushpa Wood, made ONZM in June 2016

