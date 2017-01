Sourced Content

Radio New Zealand

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

A cyclist lost his life and a section of the State Highway 35 is closed after a crash involving a truck in Gisborne this morning.

Emergency services were called to Awapuni Road about 9 am.

The cyclist died at the scene, the police said.

A section of the Awapuni Road is closed and diversions are in place.

The road was expected to remain closed for at least two hours while the police completed their examination at the scene.

