Damage control follows New Lynn funding

Auckland, March 26, 2017

Chairperson Whau Local Board

Due to the recent storm and subsequent flooding in New Lynn, the Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, emergency services, New Lynn Business Association, Whau Local Board and Civil Defence have worked closely together, to enable a way forward during this difficult time.

I thank you for your understanding and your support of our combined approach to mitigate and risks. I assure you, we are working together for the betterment of our business people and the community.

Combined efforts

I would like to make a special note to those staff working tirelessly with a high level of professionalism to enable the best way forward.

Thank you to our local MPs David Cunliffe and Carmel Sepuloni for your support locally and at a central government level.

Barry Potter and team – On behalf of the community; thank you.

Tracy Mulholland is Chairperson of the Whau Local Board.

Following is a statement issued by the Auckland Council today:

Following extreme weather on Sunday, March 12, 2017, the Clark Street storm water culvert in New Lynn failed, causing significant damage to the culvert and worsening flooding in the area.

Storm waters damage

The rainfall that afternoon, following on from a week of bad weather, was more than the storm water network was designed to cope. It caused the secondary storm water network of overland flow paths (identified flooding routes) to activate.

Since the storm, the council’s Healthy Waters team has worked with other parts of the council on a remediation plan.

Importantly, the area is being made safe before major work can begin.

A stretch of the culvert outlet and stream bed downstream has already been cleared and access is being created at the inlet end using a digger.

Partial demolition of the damaged Probett Building began on March 23, 2017 and will assist with access to the culvert. Fixing the culvert will take some months to complete. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Bad Weather preparedness

We have pumps, hoses and experts on standby in case of more rain.

The team is keeping a close eye on weather forecasts for the next month and can quickly act if a further urgent response to flooding is needed.

Photo Caption:

New Lynn floods on March 12, 2017

(Picture by Auckland Council)

