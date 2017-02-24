Distraught couple fear death back home

Venkat Raman

Auckland, February 24, 2017

A young couple has appealed to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) not to deport them back to India claiming that their life is in danger.

The couple, who do not want to be publicly named, spoke to this reporter in a sobbing tone, saying that the Department of Child, Youth and Family has taken custody of their only daughter, Payal, (not her real name) who is just three-and-half-months old.

They live in the South Island.

The young woman, who we would call ‘Kismat,’ said that she and her husband ‘Nayak’ (not his real name) got married without the knowledge and consent of her parents.

“My parents were against our marriage since according to them we belonged to the same ‘Gotra’ (Clan), meaning that we had the same ancestors. They threatened me of dire consequences if I went ahead and married Nayak. I obtained a High Court Protection Order against them, which was of no use. My parents have high-level political connections and hence despite the Protection Order, visited the house of my parents-in-law and threatened to kill me,” she said.

Kismat arrived in New Zealand on a student visa in September 2015, accompanied by her husband who was on a visit visa.

Refugee appeal declined

She said that she applied for Refugee Status in New Zealand in February 2016, which was rejected seven months later (in October 2016). They appealed and the appeal was declined on January 16, 2017.

“We were constantly told that India is not a country from where people escape and go as refugees. But nobody understands that there are people who consider themselves above the law in India. INZ has served us with a deportation order. Meanwhile, I was being treated for depression in a local hospital. My daughter does not have a passport yet and hence Child, Youth and Family officials took her away saying that they will look after her until my baby gets her documents to travel outside New Zealand,” Kismat said.

She is aware that Payal will not be entitled to a New Zealand Passport, since according to the current laws, at least one parent should have citizenship or permanent residence status before their children can seek New Zealand citizenship.

Awaiting decision

The couple now await the Indian High Commission to issue their daughter a Passport and hope that their appeal to stay in New Zealand would be approved.

“We are allowed to see our daughter three times a week. We do not want to return to India since we are sure that all three of us will be murdered. It is better that we commit suicide here rather than return home to be tortured and killed. I do not know what destiny has in store for us,” Kismat said.

