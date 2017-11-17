We are happy to inform you that the Eighth Annual Saint Mother Teresa Interfaith Meeting will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 2 pm at the Catholic Church of Christ the King, 260 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland.

Ethnic Communities Minister Jenny Salesa, who is also Minister of Building and Construction will be the Guest Speaker.

This event, held every year with the guidance and support of Bishop Patrick Dunn, is open to all. Organised by the Saint Mother Teresa Interfaith Committee, the Programme brings together leaders and people of various religions and faiths in the spirit of goodwill and understanding. The meeting is a continuous expression of their commitment to the service of the community, especially the poor, following the exemplary example set by Saint Mother Teresa of Kolkata.

We invite you to please attend the event with your family and friends. We will also be grateful if you would please circulate this among your network of colleagues and friends.

Many thanks for your kind cooperation.

-The Saint Mother Teresa Interfaith Committee.

