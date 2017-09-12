Farmers to protest on Monday in Morrisville

Supplied Content

Morrinsville, Waikato

September 12, 2017

Farming communities of New Zealand are being given an opportunity to express their frustration with the continued attacks on rural New Zealand.

A protest will be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 12 pm in Morrinsville, Waikato.

Morrisville Farmers, and farming communities, are not punching bags for urban politicians, Morrinsville farmer Lloyd Downing said.

Unfair and inconsistent

“A lack of fairness, and consistency in some of the proposed policies, and the laying of blame solely at the feet of rural New Zealand for all of our environmental challenges is what is frustrating farmers – particularly when it is well known that the most polluted waterways are in urban catchments,” he said.

The water quality issues are a challenge for all New Zealanders, he added.

“Farmers recognise that, and are spending tens of thousands of dollars each on reducing their environmental impact,” Mr Downing said.

Harmful taxes

Te Aroha Farmer Andrew McGiven said that policies which increase taxes on farming businesses will not only put their financial viability at risk, but also risk jobs and take money out of regional towns and cities that do well when farmers do well,” he said.

“Perversely, policies like a water tax also reduce the amount farmers can spend on improving water quality.

“The march is an opportunity for farmers to express solidarity with each other, so they know they are not the only ones battling these concerns. We invite all supporters of rural New Zealand to attend this event,” Mr McGiven added.

