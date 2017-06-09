Five months’ jail for meth in pocket

Supplied Content

Wellington, July 9, 2017

A 50-year-old New Zealand man was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment in the Wellington District Court today for bringing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine through the airport earlier this year.

On March 22, 2017, Dean Rickerby arrived at Wellington Airport from Sydney after spending the last 10 years living in Australia.

Customs officers referred him to the search area following questioning, and a search of his cellphone showed photos of him using illicit drugs.

Unusual Case

During a personal search the man took out a small packet from his pocket and, after failing to hide it, tried to swallow it. He was made to spit it out and arrested. The packet contained a total of 1.45 grams of meth.

Customs Manager Central & Southern Ports Joe Cannon said this is a somewhat unusual case of a drug user carrying a small amount of drugs for their own personal use.

“Even a small amount of drugs, in this case meth, carried for personal use is an importation of a Class A controlled drug that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment – and is a conviction that is carried for life. “Customs officers are well trained and have great gut instinct. It is their job to be satisfied a traveller is not carrying anything they shouldn’t. This case is the result of good perseverance by our team at Wellington Airport,” he said.

*

