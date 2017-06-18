Haryana opens potential for New Zealand businesses

Jay Changlani

Wellington, June 18, 2017

A high-level delegation representing the North Indian State of Haryana visited New Zealand as a part of its efforts to identify the existing and emerging potential in New Zealand.

The Visiting Delegation

Let by Om Prakash Dhankar, Agriculture Minister of the Haryana Government, the delegation included Members of the State Legislative Assembly Subhash Barala, Mool Chand Sharma and Tek Chand Sharma and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Deputy Directors Vishal Beri and Surinder Pal Singh.

During their stay, the visiting delegation met with local businesses and apprised them of the efforts of the State Government in promoting foreign investment and foreign collaboration in a number of sectors such as Horticulture, Dairy Production and Green House. They also discussed promotional strategies with Indian High Commissioner Sanjeev Kohli and Head of Chancery Sandeep Sood.

Business to Business

The High Commission and the Wellington Chapter of the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation at Tulsi Restaurant (Cuba Street) yesterday (Saturday, June 17, 2017).

His Excellency High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, Mr Kohli and Mr Sandeep Sood, Head of Chancery, High Commission of India were very delighted to receive the delegation.

Prominent businesspersons and community leaders of the Capital attended the event.

Wellington INZBC ably supported by Mr Monty Patel of Tulsi Restaurant Chain, and especially those from the Agriculture and associated sectors.

As well as Agriculture, Mr Dhankar is Minister of Development and Panchayats, Mines and Geology, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Fisheries, all of which are of immense significance to Haryana.

About Haryana

Formed on November 1, 1966, Haryana shares Chandigarh (declared as Union Territory) as the Capital City with Punjab of which Haryana was a part. The Haryana economy is reliant on agriculture, business process outsourcing, manufacturing and retail. It is an important source for rice, wheat, vegetables and temperate fruits.

About INZBC

INZBC provides a platform to exchange ideas and network so that serious businesses can make most out of these events. Since its establishment in 1988, the organisation has been concerting its efforts in promoting business, trade and engagement between New Zealand and India. It covers most sectors of the economy and has encouraged New Zealand companies to take notice of the ‘India Story.’

The visit of the Haryana delegation has enabled INZBC to forge a strong relationship with the State which will benefit businesses in both countries.

Jay Changlani is the Head of the Wellington Chapter of the India New Zealand Business Council. He is a Chartered Accountant and Director of Icon Chartered Accountants based in Wellington.

Photo Caption:

Group Photo: Om Prakash Dhankar (third from left) with Sanjeev Kohli, Jay Changlani and guests and members of the visiting delegation Om Prakash Dhankar (Centre) with Jay Changlani (left) and Sanjeev Kohli (right).

