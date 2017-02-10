Indian MP marks Chinese New Year

Auckland, Friday, February 10, 2017

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Member of Parliament on National List and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Police Minister hosted a dinner party on behalf of his Party’s Manukau East Electorate to commemorate the Chinese New Year on Friday, February 10, 2017.

About 300 members of the Chinese, Indian and other communities, primarily from his electorate, attended the event held at Alexandra Park in Greenlane, Auckland.

Among them was Ethnic Affairs Minister Judith Collins.

She is seen here with Mr Bakshi.

*

