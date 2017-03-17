Indian Night set for Alexandra Park

Auckland, March 17, 2017

Continuing with its international cuisine theme on race nights, Alexandra Park is hosting Indian Night on Friday, March 24, 2017.

“We are slowly getting around the globe with the different evenings proving really popular. Tickets are also selling well for our Indian Night but we’ve still got availability,” Joel Reichardt, Sales & Marketing Manager at Alexandra Park said.

First Class Cuisine

He said that Alexandra Park has considerable experience in delivery first-class Indian experiences, helped by its function centre being a popular venue for Indian weddings and Diwali events.

“Indian Aucklanders have a long and strong association with Alexandra Park. We have got our own onsite Indian chef and it is well worth checking out the menu he has designed for Indian Night on our website. It is comprehensive, authentic and it literally makes your mouth water. It is set to be a great Friday night at the trots and rest assured no one will leave hungry,” Mr Reichardt said.

Good Opportunity

Alexandra Park’s Tasman Room will be beautifully decorated and its all-you-can-eat buffet package is just $60 per person, with the all-inclusive house drinks package just $99 per person.

“We think Indian Night is the perfect opportunity to have a lovely evening out with your family, friends, colleagues and partner. Rather than just heading to an Indian restaurant or cooking at home, we’re offering a fantastic and endless menu. While right out the front will be the spectacle of great harness racing under lights. The atmosphere will be terrific.”

General admission into Alexandra Park as well as car-parking and race books remain free on the night. For Indian Night bookings or further information phone (09) 630-5660 or visit www.alexandrapark.co.nz

To check out the Indian Night menu visit:

http://www.alexandrapark.co.nz/assets/uploads/2017/01/Indian_Menu.pdf

Mr Reichardt says the next internationally-themed cuisine race nights at Alexandra Park will be American Night on April 21, 207 and Mexican Night on May 5, 2017.

*

Share this: Facebook

