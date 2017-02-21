Kiwi neighbourhoods funding due

Supplied Content

Auckland, February 22, 2017

There is just one more week for groups doing good for people or the environment in their neighbourhoods to apply for Z Energy’s 2017 Good in the Hood community funding programme.

Applications close at the end of February, after which the more than 200 Z service stations around the country will each choose four local groups that will be eligible for a share of the $4,000 funding each service station will donate.

Generous donation

Z Community Manager Christine Langdon said that since 2012, Good in the Hood has given more than $4 million to help neighbourhoods thrive.

“As a Kiwi company, we see it as part of our role to help groups address needs in the communities we operate in – groups that are making a real difference.

“In 2017 more than 800 community groups will benefit from the $1 million given away through Good in the Hood.

“For the first time this year, applications are open to groups doing good to preserve and protect their local environments, which benefits the future of the neighbourhoods we operate in and the planet we live on,” she said.

Locals determine

Locals will determine what percentage of the funding at each Z service station goes to each group by voting with an orange token every time they shop at Z during May.

On top of the $4000 Good in the Hood funding, each Z station has an additional $1000 to use for supporting their neighbourhoods during the year.

Groups wanting to take part in Good in the Hood at their local Z can apply online at www.z.co.nz/goodinthehood, before midnight 28 February 2017.

