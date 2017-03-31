Land supply strategy time extended

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 31, 2017

Opportunities to have a say on changes to the sequencing of ‘development ready’ land in rural areas have been extended and an information session scheduled for Orewa.

Originally due to end on April 18, 2017, public engagement on the Future Urban Land Supply Strategy Refresh has been extended to April 24, 2017.

Additionally, a public information session has been arranged at Orewa Library on April 8, 2017 from 930 am to 12 noon with Council staff in attendance.

The extended period acknowledges the timeframe also coincided with the Easter break.

Following a review of feedback by a deliberations panel, the refresh will now be considered for adoption by the Planning Committee in July instead of June as originally proposed.

For more information visit:

Wellsford Library

Saturday 1 April 930 am – 12 noon

Albany Library Saturday April 1 130 pm – 400 pm

Pukekohe Library Tuesday April 8 430 pm – 700 pm

Kumeu Library Saturday April 8 930 am – 12 noon

Orewa Library Saturday April 8 930 am – 12noon

Warkworth Library Saturday 8 April 130 pm – 400pm

Papakura Library Wednesday 12April 430 pm – 700pm

Detailed information and feedback forms are also available on www.shapeauckland.co.nz

*

Share this: Facebook

