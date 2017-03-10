License regime gets tough of cowboy tradespeople

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 11, 2017

Tradespeople must make sure that they hold a current licence, with the ‘Licensing Year’ beginning on April 1, 2017.

The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB), which regulates the construction sector, has warned tradespeople that visits are now underway to all regions throughout New Zealand by their investigations team to examine reports of unauthorised work that is being conducted.

Chief Executive Martin Sawyers said; “People carrying out sanitary plumbing, gas-fitting or drain-laying work who are not registered with the Board, are undercutting licensed tradespeople and putting public health and safety at risk.

Report a Cowboy

The Board’s mobile application RAC (Report-a-Cowboy) is doing its job and assisting in identifying areas where unlawful activity is taking place.”

“Reports are coming through, and the investigations team are taking immediate action – if you are working unlawfully without a current licence expect a knock on your door soon,” Martin warned.

Tradespeople need to carry a current NZ Practising Licence – and consumers should ask for it to protect themselves.

“Homeowners should also be aware that engaging in the services of those who are not registered or don’t hold a current licence issued by the Board, may also be invalidating their insurance policy”, Chief Executive, Martin Sawyers added.

You can check to see if a person is authorised by searching our online public register at www.pgdb.co.nz or phone us on 0800-743262.

If a homeowner believes that work has been done by someone who is not authorised, or has concerns about the competency of tradespeople, they can make a complaint to the Board. Download the R.A.C app through the App Store and Google Play, or go to the Board’s website www.pgdb.co.nz/app.

