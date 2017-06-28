Management veteran joins MIT Council

ANZ Head of Corporate Affairs Peter Parussini has joined Manukau Institute of Technology Council as a Member.

His appointment, covering a four-year tenure, began on May 1, 2017. He replaced long term-Council member Bernadette Pone.

Valuable Asset

MIT Chair Peter Winder said that Mr Parussini brings a wealth of experience to his role as a Member of the MIT Council.

“His knowledge, coupled with his experience in corporate communications and government affairs will be a valuable asset to MIT’s Council and in helping the Institute to fulfil its purpose of getting people into great jobs,” he said.

Mr Parussini said that MIT is one of the cornerstones of the community, having helped hundreds of thousands of people – many Pasifika, Maori and under 25s – over almost 50 years into careers and professions and I hope I can in some small way assist the Council to keep that great tradition going.

Impressive Career

Mr Parussini’s responsibilities at ANZ, include management of external and internal communications. customer complaints, CSR and government relations.

He is a member of the Bank’s New Zealand Leadership Team.

Mr Parussini led the communications work around the merger of The National Bank and ANZ, New Zealand’s biggest brand change project a few years ago.

Born and raised in Mangere, South Auckland, he has more than 30 years of experience in journalism, sports marketing, university lecturing, sponsorships, branding, broadcasting, politics and international affairs.

His previous assignments include Head of Corporate Affairs at Television New Zealand, Head of Group Brand and Sponsorship at Telecom New Zealand and General Manager, Communications at the New Zealand Rugby Union.

Honours and Awards

Mr Parussini has won a number of honours and awards including the ‘Corporate Public Relations’ and ‘Supreme’ Awards of the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand, ‘Gold Quill’ Excellence and Merit Awards of the International Association of Business Communicators, ‘Global Alliance COMM Prix’ Awards and a ‘Silver Stevie’ at the International Business Awards.

In 2005, Mr Parussini was a ‘Fellow in Residence’ at Furman University’s Richard Riley Institute for Politics and Education in Greenville, South Carolina, and in 2008 he won a ‘Commonwealth Broadcasters Association Bursary’ to observe public service broadcasting in Britain.

He has been an Adjunct Professor at The George Washington University and given guest lectures at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

He was recently recognised by the ‘Achievement in Multicultural High Schools Group’ with an ‘Outstanding Service Award’ for his contribution to education in low decile communities.

Promoting youth

He is the Chair of the Board of Trustees for Southern Cross Campus School in Mangere and a member of the International Advisory Board of APEC’s Youth Programme ‘Voices.’

He has previously served as a Founding Trustee of ‘The Rising Foundation,’ a South Auckland Youth Mentoring initiative, as a Wellington City Councillor, and as a Trustee of the Wellington International Festival of the Arts.

He has also been a Senior Rugby Referee.

