Mauritian example could work for Zanzibar success

Former leader offers strategies for growth

Zanzibar, Sunday, June 11, 2017

Dr Ramakrishna Sithanen, former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Mauritius, visited Zanzibar on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 to offer strategies that led Mauritius to become one of Africa’s leading economies.

After an insightful three days, Dr Sithanen left Zanzibar on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Saleh Said, Director, Pennyroyal Gibraltar Ltd and Zanzibar Amber Resort invited Dr Sithanen to Zanzibar to discuss his experiences in developing Mauritius to become an upper- middle income economy, reducing poverty levels from 40% to 1%; and to address the development challenges faced by small island states.

Stakeholders’ Meeting

Zanzibar has an opportunity to garner from Dr Sithanen to develop its own potential as a world class luxury tourist destination and facilitate Foreign Direct Investment.

On Wednesday June 7, Saleh Said introduced Dr Sithanen to 40 key stakeholders and contributors to Zanzibar’s economic growth. They were from Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI), Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce, Zanzibar National Industry and Agriculture (ZNCCIA), Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators (ZATO).

Dr Sithanen suggested that Zanzibar should embrace three key strategies that helped Mauritius, namely, investment in infrastructure, people and institutions.

He emphasised the importance of the private sector giving back to the local communities through CSR programmes and policies.

The Mauritian experience

He cited the example of his own successful enterprise, which contributes 2% of the company’s profits to organisations and community programmes that focus on education, youth and women’s programmes, social housing, and social integration.

Dr Sithanen said that education and training are the key factors contributing to the transformational success, and that primary through tertiary education, and vocational training is free for all Mauritians in Mauritius.

The transformational process in Mauritius is based on inclusion by way of education and employment, and economic diversification to move from a monoculture economy to one based on industry and services, finally reaching an innovation-driven economy.

“Regional integration is also a vital aspect in growing the economy. Mauritius success is based on its ‘openness’ and having a conducive environment to attract investors. Diversification and Transformation of the economy is also important, he said.

Competitive advantage

Dr Sithanen said that Zanzibar should find its competitive advantage and use it as a tool to diversify its economy.

He said that there are bound to be shortcomings, but it will be a learning process towards achieving the economic transformation.

Good marketing strategies with a strong investment agency to attract overseas investors are also important.

During his stay in Zanzibar, Dr Sithanen met with prominent government officials and discussed with them development strategies and other matters on investment.

Photo Caption: Dr Ramakrishna Sithanen speaking in Zanzibar.

