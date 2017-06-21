Mid-Winter Christmas Parties at Alexandra Park

Joel Reichardt

Auckland, June 21, 2017

June 21 marks the shortest day, meaning Alexandra Park’s mid-winter Christmas parties are set to kick off. The first one is this week, with the evenings to be held over four consecutive Friday race nights on June 23 and June 30 June and July 7 and July 14.

The parties have been selling well with packages starting from just $65 per person. They will be hosted in the Top of the Park, Tasman, and Rutherford rooms.

Our mid-winter Christmas packages are exceptional value. As well as our delicious all-you-can-eat carveries and buffets, the racing under lights is always a spectacle.

We have some prime inside viewing spots overlooking the track and there is always plenty of atmosphere.

The function rooms will be beautifully themed and there will be live entertainment afterwards for any groups of friends, colleagues, or families looking for a fun night out this winter.

Availability remains, with people now able to book their tickets through Alexandra Park’s new website.

For further information or to purchase mid-winter Christmas tickets visit dining

Mid-year also marks tickets to the popular Christmas at the Races hospitality evenings in November and December going on sale, with packages starting from just $68 per person.

This year’s marketing campaign aims at those who have been tasked with organising their work Christmas party, with the message: ‘Everything you need, sorted with one booking!’

Alexandra Park’s internationally-themed cuisine race nights continue with Italian Night on August 11, Thai Night on September 22, and Tropical Nights on October 13 and 27.

General admission into Alexandra Park as well as car-parking and race books remain free on Friday night.

www.alexandrapark.co.nz

Joel Reichardt is Sales & Marketing Manager of Alexandra Park located at Greenlane, Auckland

