Mighty All Blacks destroy Samoans

Sheevas Dayal

Auckland, June 18, 2017

The All Blacks were at their inspiring best as they overpowered Samoa to a whopping 78-0 victory at the House of Pain on Friday at Eden Park.

Despite an early try for Anton Lienert-Brown, the visitors actually enjoyed the majority of possession for the opening 30 minutes and could have drawn level when centre Alapati Leiua was put clear by Tim Nanai-Williams.

Leiua missed and the All Blacks seized control of the game when Beauden Barrett finished off a trademark counter-attack. Further scores for Ardie Savea and Sonny Bill Williams who was flawless followed, sending the teams into half-time with the hosts up 28-0.

All Blacks scored eight more tries through Israel Dagg, Julian Savea, Codie Taylor, debutante Vaea Fifita and Sam Cane.

Replacement scrum-half TJ Perenara landed a double, as did Beauden Barrett – who finished with 24 points – and Ardie Savea

Ben Smith was at fullback and captained the All Blacks for the first time on the occasion of his 61st cap. Elsewhere, Israel Dagg and Julian Savea start on the wings, with Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown combining in the centres. Aaron Smith recommences his halfback partnership with Beauden Barrett, who is joined in the match-day 23 by siblings Scott and Jordie.

Samoa are renowned for their physical defence but this demolition did little for that reputation. The home side’s attacking intent was evident throughout the game as they turned down kicks at goal for a lineout and then a scrum, the latter eventually scoring trys.

The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park since 1994 and, unless the Lions find a way to slow down their attack, that remarkable streak is likely to remain intact.

Sheevas Dayal is our Rugby Correspondent

Picture Courtesy: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

