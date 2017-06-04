Minister to attend OECD signing ceremony

Supplied Content

Wellington, June 4, 2017

Revenue Minister Judith Collins will travel to Europe today to represent New Zealand at a signing ceremony signifying our commitment to the OECD effort against base erosion and profit shifting.

“I am honoured to represent New Zealand at the signing ceremony in Paris marking New Zealand’s entry into the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting. This OECD measure works to prevent abuse of tax treaties by amending a worldwide network of several thousand bilateral tax treaties,” she said.

Meetings in Norway

Ms Collins will also travel to Norway to attend meetings related to her Energy and Resources portfolio.

She will meet with the Norwegian Minister of Finance, the State Secretary of Petroleum and Energy and French and Norwegian industry leaders in the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors to discuss future energy challenges, and discuss investment opportunities in New Zealand.

“France has a growing renewables industry and a number of innovative energy projects. I’m also interested in learning more about Norway’s approach to environmental protection and other regulatory operating systems in the energy sector,” Ms Collins said.

She will return home on June 11, 2017.

