Modi spells out new incentives for overseas Indians

Extract of Speech at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bengaluru, January 8, 2017

There are over 30 million Overseas Indians living abroad. Their footprint is all over the world. But, Indians abroad are valued not just for their strength in numbers. They are respected for the contributions they make – to India and to the societies and countries where they live in foreign lands and communities across the globe, irrespective of the path they take, and the goals they pursue, the Indian diaspora represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values. Their hard-work, discipline, law-abiding and peace loving nature are role models for other immigrant communities abroad.

Priority Engagement

For my government and for me personally, engagement with the overseas Indian community has been a key area of priority. I have met and spoken to hundreds of thousands of our brothers and sisters during my travels abroad – in USA, UK, Australia, South Africa, UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Fiji, China, Japan, South Korea, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Malaysia and other countries.

As a result of our sustained and systematic out-reach, there is new energy, keen desire and strong drive among Indian Diaspora to connect more extensively and deeply with India’s social and economic transformation.

The remittance of close to US$ 69 billion annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution/ to the Indian economy.

Outstanding contributions

NRIs and PIOs have made outstanding contributions to their chosen fields.

Among them, there are politicians of stature, scientists of repute, outstanding doctors, brilliant educationists, economists, musicians, famous philanthropists, journalists, bankers, engineers and lawyers.

On January 9, 30 overseas Indians will receive from the President, the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, which recognise contributions made by them in various fields, both in India and abroad.

Irrespective of their background and profession, the welfare and safety of all Indians abroad is our top priority. For this, we are strengthening the entire eco-system of our administrative arrangements. Whether it is on loss of their passports, need for legal advice, medical assistance, shelter, or even transportation of mortal remains to India, I have directed all Indian embassies to be proactive to address problems of Indian nationals abroad.

Proactive missions

Our response to the needs of the Indian nationals overseas is defined by Accessibility, sensitivity, speed and promptness. 24/7 helplines by Indian Embassies; ‘Open House’ meetings with Indian nationals; consular camps; twitter seva for passport services; and use of social media platforms for immediate access; are some of the measures that we have put in place to convey a clear message that we are there for you when you need us.

The security of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost importance to us. In situations of distress faced by Indian nationals, we have reached out to ensure their safety, rescue and repatriation.

Our External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has particularly been proactive and prompt in reaching out to distressed Indians abroad using social media.

In July 2016, we evacuated over 150 Indian nationals from South Sudan within 48 hours. Prior to that, we evacuated several thousands of our citizens from conflict situations in Yemen in well-coordinated, smooth and swift operations. In the last two years – 2014-2016, we facilitated the repatriation of over ninety thousand Indian nationals from nearly 54 countries.

Welfare Fund

Through the Indian Community Welfare Fund, we have assisted more than 80,000 Indian nationals abroad/ who were in contingency situations.

Our aim is that for every Indian abroad, home should never be far away.

For those workers who seek economic opportunities abroad, our effort is to provide maximum facilitation and ensure least inconvenience.

For this, we have streamlined our systems and taken several measures to safeguard emigration of Indian workers.

About 600,000 emigrants have been granted Emigration Clearance online for overseas employment through registered recruitment agents. Online registration of foreign employers on e-Migrate portal has been made mandatory.

Addressing grievances

Grievances, complaints and petitions of the Indian migrant workers continue to be addressed online through e-Migrate and MADAD platforms. We are also taking strict action against illegal recruitment agents in India. Prosecution sanctions by CBI or State Police against illegal agents; and increase in the amount of Bank Guarantee deposited by the recruiting agents from Rs 20 lakhs (NZ$ 42,145 to Rs 50 (NZ$ 105,360) are some of the steps in this direction.

To ensure that the migrating Indian workers enjoy better economic opportunities, we will shortly launch a skill development programme -the ‘Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana’ targeted at Indian youth who seek overseas employment.

We have a special bond with the Indian Diaspora which is living in the Girmitya countries – who are deeply and emotionally attached with their place of origin.

We are aware of difficulties faced by Persons of Indian Origin from these countries in obtaining an OCI Card if they moved abroad four or five generations ago. We acknowledge their concerns and have made efforts to address these issues.

Helping Girmityas

I am glad to announce that starting with Mauritius, we are working to put in place new procedures and documentation requirements so that the descendants of Girmityas from this country could become eligible for OCI Cards. We remain committed to addressing similar difficulties of PIOs in Fiji, Reunion Islands, Suriname, Guyana and other Caribbean States.

I encourage all PIO Card holders to convert their PIO Cards to OCI Cards.

I am happy to announce that we have extended the deadline for such conversion from December 31, 2016, until June 30, 2017 without any penalty.

From January 1, 2017, beginning with airports in Delhi and Bengaluru, we have also set up special counters at immigration points in our airports for OCI Card holders.

Students abroad

There are about 700,00 Indian students pursuing academic programs abroad.

The Department of Science and Technology is launching Visiting Adjunct Joint Research Faculty or VAJRA scheme which enables NRIs and overseas scientific community to participate and contribute to research and development in India. Under the scheme an overseas Indian can work for one to three months in an institution in India. And, that too, at good terms.

It is my firm belief that connect between India and over-seas Indians should be sustained and enriching for both.

In October last year, I had the honour of inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi. This Kendra is dedicated to the over-seas Indian community. We want it to become a symbol of the global migration, experiences, struggles, achievements and aspirations of the Indian Diaspora.

I am confident that the Kendra will become another important platform for crystallizing ongoing efforts of the government to redefine its engagement with the over-seas Indian community.

To provide the young Indian-origin youth an opportunity to visit their motherland and reconnect with their Indian roots, culture, and heritage– we have expanded the Government’s Know India Program, under which for the first time, six groups of young over-seas Indians are visiting India this year.

I am very happy to know that 160 of these young over-seas Indians are here today to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. A special welcome to the young Pravasis– I hope that on returning to your respective countries, you will remain connected with us, wherever you are, and visit India again. Last year, the first edition of the online quiz for young overseas Indians called “Bharat ko Jaano” saw participation of more than 5000 young NRIs and PIOs. In the second edition this year, I hope to see the participation of at least fifty thousand young overseas Indians.

There are some amongst you who would like to contribute in business and investments. Others may feel more comfortable supporting through contributions made to Swachh Bharat, Namami Gange and others.

Some others may feel motivated to spare their valuable time and effort in volunteering in India helping the under-privileged or contributing to capacity building programs in various sectors.

We welcome all your efforts that seek to strengthen India’s partnership with the over-seas Indian community. I also invite you to visit the exhibition in the PBD Convention which gives you a glimpse of some of the flagship programs that we have been implementing and see how you can partner with us.

Friends. Finally, I would like to say that as Indians, we have a common heritage that brings us all together. And, no matter where we may be around the globe, it is in that common bond that we are strong.

