Musical Journey moves towards fifth landmark

An evening of melody awaits music buffs as the talented Nanthakumar family and other artistes present their annual concert on March 11, 2017 at Auckland Normal Intermediate School Hall.

Organised by Nadesan Nanthakumar in aid of the New Zealand Thirumurugan Temple Trust which owns and operates the Thirumurugan Temple at 145 Church Street, in Otahuhu, Auckland, the Concert, known as ‘Musical Journey- The Strings 2017,’ will begin at 6 pm.

The event is open to all and entry is free.

The three past ‘journeys’ have enabled Mr Nanthakumar to donate $22,000 through sale of tickets and food and the relentless man is eager to do more.

The Artistes

Among the singers are Akshaya Pushparajah, Alexshana Sivarajah, Anusha Suresh Ramachandra, Chirag Mani, Dheeraj Venkatachalam, Gaarunyaa Uthayakumar, Karthik Purushothman, Kaviya Balaraman, Puja Nory, Rama Yogakumar, Roma Nory, Thulasi Kanadakumar, Vethahi Arunthayaparan, Vishalini Gunadas and Vishnupriya Mallela.

They will be supported by Antony Yempee (Acoustic Guitar), Avinash Jeyashankar (Octopod), Diya Antony (Rhythm Guitar), Divya Nanthakumar, Geerthana Nanthakumar, Manisha Nanthakumar (Keyboard and Violin), Joseph Alexander (Electronic Drums), Vishnu Sreekumar (Bass Guitar) Nadesan Nanthakumar (Coordinator).

The performance will also feature Rishi Navaneethan (Acoustic Drums) and Niroj Sivarajah (Tabla).

Following are the members of the String Group: Aanchal Aravinthan, Aarabi Jeyashankar, Akshaya Pushparajah, Akshayaa Sribaskaran, Annjala Ragulakumar,

Anushri Parasuraman, Ashwini Mahadeva, Ashwini Rohan, Avinash Jeyashankar (Percussion), Bhanu Raveenthiran, Divya Nanthakumar (Conductor), Geerthana Nanthakumar (Conductor), Karthiga Raveenthiran, Lanishka Varatharajan, Manisha Nanthakumar, Mithun Ramassh, Mrydhinyi Krishnan and Theibana Vignakumar.

“Most of the songs will be based on unplanned strings. ‘Auckland Strings,’ a formal string group formed recently, will present three pieces and the Concert.

