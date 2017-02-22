New law on migrant recruitment sends strong message

Dr Jackie Blue

Wellington, February 23, 2017

The Humans Rights Commission welcomes the Government’s introduction of migrant worker recruitment stand-down periods for employers who breach immigration and employment law.

The Commission hopes that this is only the start of actions taken to address migrant labour exploitation in New Zealand.

Last year, New Zealand saw its first human trafficking conviction and the release of a report that highlighted an urgent need for systems that better monitor and address worker exploitation and protect our migrant workers. We are not immune to human rights abuses.

Penalising employers who show disregard for our employment and immigration laws is a positive first step towards addressing migrant labour exploitation in New Zealand. It sends a strong message that their actions are not acceptable.

Complex Issue

Migrant exploitation is a multifaceted and complex issue that requires a multifaceted and coordinated response.

We are keen to see that these new measures are just the start of actions aimed at addressing what is a significant problem – particularly in our dairy, horticultural, hospitality and international education industries.

Last year, the Commission identified migrant exploitation as one of the five most serious human rights issues for businesses operating in New Zealand.

It Is imperative that the human rights of migrants who assist our economy and development are upheld and respected.

To access the report on worker exploitation published in December 2016, visit: https://www.workerexploitation.co.nz/report

Jackie Blue is Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner at the Human Rights Commission based in Wellington.

