New Zealand to strengthen Fiji’s border security

Nicky Wagner

Wellington, March 27, 2017

I welcome our commitment to help strengthen Fiji’s border security.

New Zealand Customs will provide support and training for the transformation of Fiji’s Revenue and Customs Authority through an almost $1 million development plan funded by the New Zealand Aid programme.

The plan will improve border security by supporting organisational and staff development, regulatory and policy reform as well as stakeholder engagement.

Crime targets

Pacific countries can be targets for transnational crime, including drug smuggling, money laundering and being used as a transshipment point, so any effort to improve border controls makes the wider region safer.

The plan builds on other projects with Fiji in recent years, including the introduction of detector dogs and leadership training.

The New Zealand Aid Programme is also funding border capacity building work in Samoa and the Cook Islands.

Nicky Wagner is Customs Minister of New Zealand

