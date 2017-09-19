Next Generation Photography Contest launched

Supplied Content

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

September 19, 2017

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has teamed up with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) to launch the Next Generation Photography Award contest, which will run from Monday, September 18 to Friday, October 6, 2017.

Professional and amateur photographers are invited to submit their photos that draw attention to the similarities between the UAE and Africa. Photos should be submitted through Instagram by using the #HIPAContest_NxtGenPhoto hashtag. The winning entries will later be announced during the 4th Global Business Forum (GBF) on Africa, which is set to take place November 1 and 2, 2017 at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah.

A unique addition

Dubai Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive. Hamad Buamim described the contest as a unique addition to the forum which supports the Chamber’s efforts to promote economic and investment ties between the UAE and Africa.

“The award seeks to build bridges of dialogue between different cultures, promote creativity and fine arts, and highlight the perspective of the younger generations. The contest will give young talented individuals the opportunity to express themselves in an artistic way and become part of a cross-cultural exchange,” Mr Buamim said.

The award’s dedicated hashtag #HIPAContest_NxtGenPhoto offers an ideal platform to exhibit and share the creative works of youth from around the world that shed light on the geographical and cultural aspects the UAE has in common with African countries.

African beauty

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), said “As photographers, we appreciate the multiple layers of visual beauty that can be captured by a camera, especially those within the African continent. Photography is often one of the best domains that can distinguish Africa from the rest of the world, and we are proud to host this photography competition to raise awareness of the continent and its relationship with the United Arab Emirates on all fronts.”

Global Business Forum

The contest will be run as part of the 4th Global Business Forum on Africa in Dubai. The Global Business Forum series was initiated in 2013 as part of Dubai Chamber’s efforts to position Dubai as a gateway to the world.

The series engages key business and government leaders in developing trade and exploring new investment opportunities in emerging markets. Over the years, the forums have welcomed 10 heads of state, 74 ministers and dignitaries, 5,400 CEOs and other high-ranking delegates from 65 countries around the world.

About the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA):

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) is an internationally renowned photography competition.

It was launched in 2011 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. The award enjoys a social and legal stature as a tool for promoting Dubai’s vision of artistic and cultural excellence. On a local level, the award hopes to develop and increase awareness of the art of photography amongst the local Emirati population.

For more information visit www.hipa.ae

Share this: Facebook

