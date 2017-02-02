Non-emergency police number to be launched

Wellington, February 2, 2017

Police Minister Paula Bennett has announced a new easy-to-remember phone number will be launched for non-urgent police calls.

The following is her statement:

It is important that people can contact the police at all times of the day and night, whether the matter is life-threatening or less serious. We want our police force to be easily accessible and for the entire community to feel connected to them.

There are currently more than 300 local police phone numbers and some are not manned 24/7. More than 1.8 million calls are made to local stations a year and satisfaction levels for those that ring are much lower than for 111 emergency calls.

The number will be available from next year and will cater for calls that are not appropriate for 111 including reporting low-level or historic crime and giving information about suspicious activities. Those with emergencies should continue to call 111.

The number, which will be revealed when the service goes live next year, will be easy-to-remember, such as three digits or an 0800 number.

A centralised, 24/7 service centre will significantly improve public access to police services no matter where in the country a member of the public is calling from. A non-emergency number has already been successfully introduced in Australia, Canada and the UK.

Non-sworn officers will be recruited and trained to take calls as part of the Safer Communities Package announced by Prime Minister Bill English today. The operators will be based in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch alongside the 111 call centres.

We know people get frustrated when they cannot easily reach their local station for non-emergencies. This service will improve accessibility for everyone and lead to Police building trust and confidence with the public.

Having just one number to remember that’s always available will increase public confidence. Staff answering the calls will be able to assist people themselves, divert them to a local police station if appropriate, or put them through to the 111 operators if it is an emergency.

