Online calculator clue to Labour’s Families Package

Jacinda Ardern

Wellington, September 13, 2017

Labour has launched a new online calculator that shows how much extra families with children will get from Labour’s Families Package.

Families can go to www.labour.org.nz/calculator and see how much better off they will be with Labour thanks to our Families Package.

Labour’s Families Package calculator allows families to easily enter their information from their phone, tablet, or computer and see how much more they will get from Working for Families, the Best Start payment, the Winter Energy Payment, and the Accommodation Supplement.

The system is completely confidential – the calculations take place within the users’ web app and no information leaves their computer.

Best Start Payment

Labour’s Families Package, which we released in July, is carefully targeted to deliver for families, especially those with young kids. We want our children to get the best start in life without poverty.

That is why our Families Package includes a $60 a week Best Start payment for families with babies and toddlers.

This targeted approach means that a family on $50,000 with a new-born and a three-year old with is $131 a week better off. The same family gets just $39 from National.

We can do this, with a less expensive package overall, because we aren’t giving tax cuts that deliver $400 million a year to the top 10% of earners.

Overall, 70% of families with children get more from Labour’s Families Package than they do under National’s plan.

It is the cornerstone of our plan to reduce poverty and boost incomes for families on middle incomes.

The Labour Families Package calculator compares to the status quo. People can see what they get from National’s Tax Package on the Treasury website.

Jacinda Ardern is Leader of the Labour Party of New Zealand.

