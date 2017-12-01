Our Health columnist elected Retired Fellow of RSM

Supplied Content

Auckland, December 1, 2017

Indian Newslink Health Columnist Thilliar Varnakulasingham has been elected as a Retired Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine.

Established in 1805, The Royal Society of Medicine was granted a Royal Charter by King William IV in 1834.

Eligibility criteria

Fellowship of the RSM is open to those who hold a UK recognized medical, dental or veterinary qualification, or a higher scientific qualification in a healthcare related field.

Mr Singham was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (FRSP) recently. To apply for Fellowship, applicants must meet Post Graduate level or equivalent from an academic institution or recognized professional body and a career commitment to the improvement of population health and/ or wellbeing.

Longest established Organisation

The RSPH is the longest established public health organization in the United Kingdom. It is incorporated by Royal Charter.

Mr Singham is a professional member of the Institute of Health Promotion and Education (UK) which is a recognised professional organisation to those engaged in the practice of Health Education and Health Promotion.

A recognised professional qualification is usually required to become a member of the Institute of Health Promotion and Education.

On completing his Diploma in Homeopathic Science, he joined the British Homeopathic Association in 1998.

About Mr Singham

He is an Official Ambassador for the American Sexual Health Association.

He is a Certified Sexologist of the American College of Sexologists (International).

An ACS Certified Sex Educator will have credentials that qualify them to offer instruction, training and education in the field of human sexuality and sexology.

He was admitted a Professional Member (MRSNZ) of the Royal Society of New Zealand in 2007. In addition to other requirements, the usual requisite is a PhD or Master’s qualification. In 1867 it started out as the New Zealand Institute. In 1867 the name was changed to Royal Society of New Zealand with the approval of King George V.

New Zealand Sports Medicine

He was a Member of the New Zealand Sports Medicine for three years. Sports Medicine New Zealand (SMNZ) is a non-profit making multidisciplinary organization for all health professionals and other groups and individuals interested in community health, with special reference to the principles of sports medicine and exercise science. Admission to the body as a full member is reportedly an honor. It was bestowed on him in recognition of his contributions, to sports, health, alternative medicine and physical education for several years. He is a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

He was an Associate of the Faculty of Public Health in 2005 and 2006. The Faculty of Public Health (FPH) is a public health association in the United Kingdom. It was set up as a joint, autonomous faculty from the three Royal Colleges of Physicians of the United Kingdom (London, Edinburgh and Glasgow).

Indian Medical Writers’ Association

Mr Singham is also a Member of the Indian Medical Writers’ Association. His innovative article on ‘Climate Change’ appeared in the Carbon Capture Report.

The Carbon Capture Report is a service of the University of Illinois.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, in association with the Indian Brisbane Indian Times (organizers) awarded a multicultural award in 2008 for his innovative health articles that appeared in the Indian Brisbane Times for many years.

He was the recipient of a prestigious award from John Paul II in 1993 for promoting science, health and sport nationally and internationally

His articles frequently appear in magazines, scientific journals, books and community newspapers.

*

Photo Caption:

Thilliar Varnakulasingham

Share this: Facebook

