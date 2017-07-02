Paula Bennett travels to Fiji

Wellington, July 2, 2017

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett, who is also Climate Change Minister will travel to Suva today to join Pacific Leaders and Ministers at a Climate Action Pacific Partnership (CAPP) event.

The CAPP is a regional meeting preparing the ground for the global climate change Ministerial conference (COP 23) Fiji will chair in November.

Ms Bennett said that the meeting is about identifying solutions and initiatives to accelerate Pacific climate action, to which New Zealand is committed.

Addressing issues

“We want to explore ways to take forward initiatives on smart agriculture, renewable energy, water security and managing disaster risk. Earlier this year, I announced $1.3 million to support Fiji’s presidency of COP 23 in November and I am looking forward to the opportunity to working with our Pacific partners and strengthening our shared climate change objectives,” she said.

“New Zealand has a proud record of working with and supporting Pacific countries to address the issue of climate change, including $38 million in direct climate-related support to Pacific countries in 2015-2016,” Ms Bennett said.

She will present New Zealand’s address at the opening session of the CAPP on Monday.

*

Photo Caption:

Paula Bennett

Share this: Facebook

