PM takes on sheep shearing champ

A light-hearted report on Saturday Morning (February 11, 2017)

This is another instance to show the down-to-earth attitude and behaviour of politicians, more importantly, leaders in New Zealand.

We live in a country where we have the freedom to work and move closely with our leadership and expect them to follow the norms.

None is above the law in New Zealand and a Prime Minister can be booked for exceeding the speed limit of the vehicle if he happens to be driving, just like us.

Please read the following report from New Zealand News Wire.

http://a.msn.com/01/en-nz/AAmOaDh?ocid=se

