Singapore Airlines-Thailand Tourism pact will boost New Zealand

Supplied Content

Singapore, March 1, 2017

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tourism Cooperation to jointly promote travel to Thailand from priority markets including New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and South Africa.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: “This MOU signing ceremony marks a major new drive on tourism cooperation between TAT and strategic partners in key source tourist markets from around the world, all of which are under the objective of promoting travel to Thailand. This MOU with Singapore Airlines in particular, will allow us to strategically attract more travellers from the four specific markets to enjoy the unique Thai local experiences here in amazing Thailand.”

Joint Activities

Effective immediately until 31 March 2019, the MOU between TAT and Singapore Airlines will cover a series of joint activities including brand advertising and promotional campaigns, tactical and digital marketing, familiarisation trips, joint roadshows and product development. The joint activities are expected to help boost visitor numbers from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Singapore to Thailand.

Mr Yuthasak said, “Australia and New Zealand markets have long been important source markets for Thailand while the South Africa market has been growing in recent years, so this strategic MOU will certainly help boost visitor numbers to Thailand.”

Extensive service

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary SilkAir currently operate 89 flights per week to Thailand. Singapore Airlines operates 35 weekly flights to Bangkok, while SilkAir operates 35 weekly flights to Phuket, 14 weekly flights to Koh Samui and five weekly flights to Chiang Mai.

“Singapore Airlines offers high-quality service and with their help under this mutually-beneficial MOU, we look forward to welcoming their passengers with impressive Thai hospitality,” Mr Yuthasak said.

Mr. Goh Choon Phong, Singapore Airlines CEO, said, “We look forward to working with TAT on many exciting activities to promote Thailand as an attractive tourist and business destination to the world.

Combined with Singapore Airlines’ wide global network and dedication to excellent customer service, we are confident we can increase visitor arrivals into Thailand.”

In 2017, TAT has set a target of 34.5 million international visitors, generating an estimated 1.81 trillion Baht (US$50 billion) – a 10 per cent year-on-year increase – in international tourism receipts.

*

Share this: Facebook

