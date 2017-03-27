Snake sneaks through private jet

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 27, 2017

A live snake that managed to stow away on a private jet from Brisbane has been snared at Auckland airport.

The reptile was spotted on the tarmac and airport staff initially contained it with a bucket before a Ministry for Primary Industries snake handler arrived to complete the capture.

A search of the plane and tarmac area found no sign of any other snakes.

“This is clearly a one-off hitchhiker,” MPI spokesman Craig Hughes said on Monday.

He said the snake had yet to be identified, but was likely to be a brown tree snake.

Threat to our birds

The species was not regarded as particularly dangerous to humans, but was a threat to New Zealand’s native bird population.

Mr Hughes said that the snake was in a poor condition when it was captured on Sunday and was likely to be euthanised.

It had apparently crawled into the wheel housing of the plane, which had been parked in a remote bay in Brisbane for six weeks before the flight across the Tasman.

Photo Caption:

The creeping hitchhiker

(Picture by Primary Industries Ministry)

