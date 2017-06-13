Suggest a project to BNZ ‘Closed for Good’ Programme

Submissions open today

Auckland, June 13, 2017

BNZ has announced that submissions for ‘BNZ Closed for Good’ project in Southland is open from today.

A press note said that community groups are invited to register their projects.

“32 BNZ staff worked on nine community projects in Southland in 2016, making it the single largest day of corporate volunteering,” it said.

Following is a Statement issued by BNZ Chief Executive and Managing Director.

BNZ is today asking community groups in Southland to put their hands up for support as Closed for Good project submissions open.

Closed for Good will see the bank close each of its stores for one day on Wednesday, August 23, and thousands of BNZ staffers will head out to help community organisations all across the country.

Opportunity to serve

Our staff look forward to ‘Closed for Good’ and the opportunity to get out in the community and help those who need it.

This is the eighth time that we have run ‘Closed for Good’ and it is always hugely exciting to see all the different project submissions come in. The day reflects the great Kiwi reputation for mucking in and helping out, so I would encourage everyone out there to have a think about how we can help you with a project – we are ready and willing!

Last year we worked on more than 500 different projects around New Zealand – everything from painting fences to teaching young children basic financial skills. We used our people’s specialised skills when it came to areas like budgeting, business planning and financial literacy, as well as the good, old fashioned Kiwi skills of DIY and ingenuity.

Rewarding Day

We still have people in the business who are just as excited to get involved as when it first started. It’s a very rewarding day and as all staff have a second day to use for volunteering purposes we often find Closed for Good becomes the catalyst for conversations around how we can support a community on a longer-term basis.

In 2016, there was a range of Closed for Good initiatives in Southland including:

Building and painting a fence at Plunket in Gore, Ground maintenance at St Joseph’s School and Renovations at the Salvation Army Invercargill

Submissions for this year’s projects close on July 7, 2017.

To find out more about how Closed for Good can help and to submit a project, visit www.closedforgood.org

*

Photo Caption: Anthony Healy

Share this: Facebook

