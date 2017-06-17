Sunset Yoga in Auckland tomorrow

Auckland, Saturday, June 17, 2017

Art of Living New Zealand is organising an event to promote yoga tomorrow, Sunday, June 18, 2017

Called, ‘The Sun Never Sets on Yoga, the programme will be held from 7 am to 8 am at the Auckland Domain, in front of the Museum.

Follow the Sun

“The ‘Sun Never sets on Yoga,’ follows Sunrise around the globe on a yoga mat. An Art of Living initiative, it is open to all Yoga enthusiasts,” Organiser Uma Chopra said.

She said that participants should wear clothes- preferably black trousers and red top.

“Join about 200 cities as they start the day at Sunrise on the mat doing salutations to the Sun with music. Please bring your own mats and breakfast,” she said.

Uma Chopra can be contacted on 021584405

