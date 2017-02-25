Teenager’s Arangetram pleases young and old

Venkat Raman

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tonight was special in the life of Ambika Krishnamoorthy, a teenager, who presented her Bharata Natyam Arangetram at Dorothy Winston Centre, Auckland Girls’ Grammar School.

It was also a special event in the lives of her parents Ilango and Sakthi Krishnamoorthy, her brothers Vetrivhel and Adhitiyan, members of her family who had come from various parts of the world and many others.

Among the special guests at the event were National MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi and renowned dancer, choreographer, producer and director Madurai R Muralidharan.

She presented nine items including Murugan Sthuthi, Jathiswaram, Saraswathi Kavithuvam, Varnam (featuring valour), Varnam (eulogising Lord Krishna), Shiva Keerthanam, Kavadi (in praise of Lord Murugan), a number on Goddess Durga and Thillana.

Among the supporting artistes were Srikanth Gopalakrishnan (Vocal), Dhanamjayan Muthukrishnan (Mridangam), V Suresh Babu (Violin), Surya Narayanan Krishna Iyer (Flute) and Madurai R Muralidharan and Renuka Ketheesan (Nattuvangam).

Ambika was trained by Renuka Ketheesan, who owns and runs ‘Sai Natyalaya’ in Auckland.

*

Photo Caption:

Ambika Krishnamoorthy

Share this: Facebook

