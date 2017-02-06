Trump converses with Bill English

Sourced Content from Radio New Zealand

Wellington, Monday, February 6, 2017

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English had his first phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the leaders noted their respective positions on the US Presidents controversial immigration order.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed that the call took place this morning.

The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump this morning, a spokesman said.

They discussed a number of issues including the growing New Zealand economy, along with the important trade, security and defence relationships between the two countries. The President and the Prime Minister noted their respective positions on the recent US executive order on immigration on that country.

Mr English thanked Mr Trump for the US support after the Kaikura earthquake, the spokesman said.

Last week, Mr English said that he was not worried or nervous about his upcoming phone call with the United States President, despite the controversy over the call between Mr Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr English said at the time that he looked forward to the call.

Deputy prime minister Paul Bennett said today it was likely Mr English would discuss trade and climate change with Mr Trump.

