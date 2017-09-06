Two Latvians arrested for cocaine possession

Supplied Content

Wellington, September 6, 2017

Two Latvian nationals appeared in the Manukau District Court after Customs officers located eight kilograms of cocaine hidden in their suitcases.

This is Customs’ third arrest at Auckland Airport in three days.

The 24-year-old man and 30-year-old woman arrived at Auckland Airport from Chile on Monday (September 4) and were profiled by Customs. Thorough baggage examination located an estimated eight kilograms of cocaine hidden within their suitcases.

The pair are charged for importing and possessing for supply a class A controlled drug, and face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Another Arrest

Customs arrested a 44-year-old French national who arrived at Auckland Airport from Thailand on Saturday (September 2) after locating 2.3 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in his false bottom suitcase. He also faces similar charges.

Customs Manager Passenger Operations Peter Lewis said that these arrests highlight Customs has the right processes and people in place to identify the criminals hiding within the crowds.

“Customs places emphasis on giving legitimate passengers a positive airport experience, but this does not mean we are not as equally focussed on targeting and stopping drug couriers. It does not matter which nationality these drug couriers are, where they’re travelling from, or what type of drugs they’re trying to smuggle. Customs officers have a good understanding what to look out for, and will do all it takes to eliminate that risk. This is a fantastic result,” he said.

