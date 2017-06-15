Visitor brings teachings of ‘Hugging Mother’

Venkat Raman

Auckland, June 15, 2017

A renowned disciple of Mata Amritanandmayi will be in New Zealand from July 4 to July 14, 2017, to spread her divine teachings.

Bramachari Shraddhamrita will conduct discourses and prayers known during his ten-day stay in the country.

Suresh Venkata, who is coordinating the visit, said that the programme will comprise Pooja, recitation of 108 names of Amma, informal discussions, medication and Prasad.

Thiru Subramaniyar Temple

Shraddhamrita has offered to conduct ‘Vilakku Pooja’ on Tuesday, July 4 and a Discourse and Bhajan on July 5, both events occurring from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Thiru Subramaniyar Aalayam located at 69 Tidal Road, Mangere.

IAM Technique

“He will lead a meditation programme – ‘Integrated Amrita Meditation (IAM) Soul, Centre of the Body and Mind, on Thursday, July 6 from 9 am to 1 pm at 18 Huia Road, Titirangi. Discourse and Bhajans are on the agenda at St Georges Anglican Church located at 1 Church Street, Tauranga on Saturday, July 8 from 1 to 3 pm,” Mr Venkata said.

He said that Shraddhamrita will conduct ‘Silent Meditative Retreat, located at 1295N State Highway 30, Rotoiti, Rotorua.

‘Integrated Amrita Meditation’ is a powerful technique to reconnect with our inner-self to experience the true joy and peace in life. Inspired by Amma’s divinity, this programme aims to integrate body, mind, intellect and heart, through a combination of Yoga, Pranayama and Meditation,” Mr Venkata said.

Divine Amma

Mata Amritanandmayi, popularly known the world over as ‘Amma’ and the ‘Hugging Mother,’ is believed to represent purity of spirit. Her teachings have captured the minds and hearts of countless men, women and children of every ethnic and cultural vicissitude in every continent on earth.

Christened Sudhamani at birth (at Parayakadavu, a fishing village in the Quilon district of Kerala), she showed compassion and understanding from an early age.

She is known for her philanthropic work as well as her innate knowledge of almost everything that a human being could seek.

Centres advocating her teachings have been established in Asia, Middle East, Africa, North and South America and Europe.

The Monk

Shraddhamrita received his initiation as ‘Brahamacharya’ in 1997, making him equivalent to a Monk in the Hindu religion. A graduate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, he relinquished his career in the software industry to serve Amma. He is involved in coordinating scientific research and social welfare projects at the Amrita University, established in the name of Amma with campuses in Amritapuri, Cochin, Coimbatore, Bangalore and Mysore.

The attached poster provides further details.

*

Share this: Facebook

