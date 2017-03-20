Walk for Humanity raises $10,000 for charity

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 20, 2017

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community held its 9th Annual walkathon on Saturday, March 20, 2017, with 84 participants walking up to 10 kms around the Barry Curtis Park in Flat Bush.

Local businesses, doctors and nurses at the Manukau and Auckland District Health Boards helped to raise more than $10,000.

The event is now a regular feature in the community’s annual calendar, with the money raised supporting the New Zealand Blind Foundation, and the Humanity First charities.

Ahmadiyya spokesman Dr Nadeem Ahmed said that supporting people in need, as well as helping the poor in the community is a central pillar of the Islamic faith.

Islamic duty

“By organising this walk and reaching out to the wider community to help sponsor the walkers, we are doing our duty as true Muslims. It is heartening to see the spirit shown by both the participants, as well as all the volunteers who have worked so hard in the background to make this walk a success,” he said.

He said that the Blind Foundation and the Humanity First Charities work very hard to improve the lives of hundreds of New Zealanders.

“We are humbled that in a small way we can be part of their contribution to the society,” Dr Ahmed said.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, as well as representatives of the Blind Foundation and the AA took part in this year’s walk.

Mike Pero New Zealand sponsored a barbeque and sausage sizzle to the participants and the Company’s representative Sheikhil Khan gave away special prizes to people with the highest pledge amounts.

Growing Community

Spanning worldwide in over 200 countries, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam with membership exceeding tens of millions.

Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch was established in 1987 and has now expanded to over 500 members.

It is a registered charitable organisation and endeavors to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.

Pictures: Walkathon participants

