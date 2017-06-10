Workshops for constructive engagement with youth

Rakesh Naidoo

Wellington, June 10, 2017

A workshop aimed at engaging with the younger members of the society will be held in Auckland on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Mangere East Community Centre, 372, Massey Road, Mangere East from 1030 am to 4 pm.

Organised by the Human Rights Commission, Multicultural New Zealand and Hui E, it would be the ninth workshop in a series of 12 such events being held throughout New Zealand. Three more workshops, one each at in Hamilton, Rotorua and Dunedin will be held shortly, details of which will be announced soon.

These workshops are free and are open to the youth and adults who work with them.

As well as meals, participants will have free WiFi access at the venue.

Exploring barriers

The purpose of these workshops is to explore some of the barriers youth face when accessing social services particularly when they require assistance.

The workshops provide a positive environment to interact, discuss these issues and mutually educate and inform.

The youth will also contribute to developing a Youth APP – YouthAoteaReo funded by the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO. This will serve as an ongoing national resource to support youth.

Our focus is on getting the key voices of youth at the workshops.

We are confident this positive initiative will strengthen our engagement with youth.

Rakesh Naidoo is Strategic Advisor, Race Relations at the Human Rights Commission.

