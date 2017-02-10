Year of the Rooster at ANZ

Auckland, Friday, February 10, 2017

ANZ Bank celebrated the Chinese New Year with about 500 guests at the Sky City Convention Centre in Auckland City this afternoon.

ANZ Managing Director (Retail & Business Banking) Antonia Watson said that the Bank is proud of its association with the Chinese community and that diversity is celebrated through its multicultural staff and customers.

Among the highlights of the luncheon function were dances performed by the Chinese Cultural Group and presentation of Awards to members of the Chinese community for their outstanding contributions to the community.

Among them was Auckland City District Police Asian Ethnic Liaison Officer Jessica Phuang, who received the ‘ANZ Community Migrant Support Award.’

The Award Citation read: “The recipient of this Award is a person whose spirit, sense of responsibility and compassion shows across ethnic and national borders. This includes Indians, Chinese, Japanese, Koreans and many more. Apart from her day job with the Police, she also offers herself 24/7 to help and support people as well as communities in need. She has already been honoured with a Queen’s Services Medal in 2007 and received honours from the Commissioner of Police, District Commander Auckland City and the Consul General of Japan to name a few.”

*

Photo Caption:

Jessica Phuang receiving her Award from Antonia Watson. The Chinese Cultural Group presenting a dance item

Share this: Facebook

